CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3061
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1.mq5 (7.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
LinearRegSlope_V1.mq5 (10.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_LinearRegSlope_V1 Expert Advisor enters the market when the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator cloud changes its color. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the oscillator has crossed its signal line.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file LinearRegSlope_V1.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14009

LinearRegSlope_V2_HTF LinearRegSlope_V2_HTF

The LinearRegSlope_V2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

RVITrend_x10Full RVITrend_x10Full

A variant of the RVITrend_x10 indicator with the option to individually customize the input parameters for each RSI oscillator which are used to display the current trends.

LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator

LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign LinearRegSlope_V2_Sign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V2 indicator