A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal lines of the LinearRegSlope_V1 indicator.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The LinearRegSlope_V1_Sign indicator