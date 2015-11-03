The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires Laguerre_PlusDi.mq5 and Laguerre_MinusDi.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX_HTF indicator