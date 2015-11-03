Join our fan page
Laguerre_ADX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Laguerre_PlusDi.mq5 and Laguerre_MinusDi.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13990
