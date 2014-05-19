Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Laguerre_PlusDi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5313
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Emerald King/transport_david
The PlusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 14.09.2007.
Figure 1. The Laguerre_PlusDi indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2308
The Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorTSI-Oscillator oscillator.HighsLowsSignal
A semaphore signal indicator determining the moments of a directional price change on several bars, the number of bars is specified in the indicator input parameters.
The MinusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.Exp_StochasticCGOscillator
The Exp_StochasticCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the StochasticCGOscillator oscillator.