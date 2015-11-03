CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Laguerre_ROC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3207
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Laguerre_ROC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Laguerre_ROC.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ROC_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ROC_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13979

dynamix dynamix

The indicator plots a fan of Moving Averages and calculates Acceleration/Deceleration for each of them. This gives the ability to see the attenuation of a trend and the moment of its change.

Laguerre_MinusDi_HTF Laguerre_MinusDi_HTF

The Laguerre_MinusDi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LeManChanel_HTF LeManChanel_HTF

The LeManChanel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Laguerre_ADX_HTF Laguerre_ADX_HTF

The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.