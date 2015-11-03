Watch how to download trading robots for free
Laguerre_ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a cloud.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13991
Laguerre_ADX_HTF
The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.LeManChanel_HTF
The LeManChanel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Laguerre_ADX_Histogram
The difference between the Laguerre_PlusDi and the Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored histogramdynamix_HTF
The dynamix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.