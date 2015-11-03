CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Laguerre_ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3975
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a cloud. 

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX indicator

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13991

Laguerre_ADX_HTF Laguerre_ADX_HTF

The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LeManChanel_HTF LeManChanel_HTF

The LeManChanel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Laguerre_ADX_Histogram Laguerre_ADX_Histogram

The difference between the Laguerre_PlusDi and the Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored histogram

dynamix_HTF dynamix_HTF

The dynamix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.