Laguerre_MinusDi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5450
(27)
Real author:

Emerald King / transport_david

The MinusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.

Figure 1. The Laguerre_MinusDi indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2309

Laguerre_PlusDi Laguerre_PlusDi

The PlusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.

Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator

The Exp_ColorTSI-Oscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the ColorTSI-Oscillator oscillator.

Exp_StochasticCGOscillator Exp_StochasticCGOscillator

The Exp_StochasticCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the StochasticCGOscillator oscillator.

StochasticCGOscillator_HTF StochasticCGOscillator_HTF

The StochasticCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.