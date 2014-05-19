Watch how to download trading robots for free
Laguerre_MinusDi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Emerald King / transport_david
The MinusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 13.09.2007.
Figure 1. The Laguerre_MinusDi indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2309
