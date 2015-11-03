CodeBaseSections
Laguerre_ADX_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The difference between the Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored histogram.

Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13992

Laguerre_ADX Laguerre_ADX

The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a cloud

Laguerre_ADX_HTF Laguerre_ADX_HTF

The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

dynamix_HTF dynamix_HTF

The dynamix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_Laguerre_ADX Exp_Laguerre_ADX

The Exp_Laguerre_ADX Expert Advisor is based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change.