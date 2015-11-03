Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Laguerre_ADX_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4249
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The difference between the Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored histogram.
Fig.1. The Laguerre_ADX_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13992
Laguerre_ADX
The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a cloudLaguerre_ADX_HTF
The Laguerre_PlusDi and Laguerre_MinusDi indicators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
dynamix_HTF
The dynamix indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_Laguerre_ADX
The Exp_Laguerre_ADX Expert Advisor is based on the Laguerre_ADX indicator color change.