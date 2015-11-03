Clicking on any graphical object makes this indicator display these kinds of information in the Experts tab of the terminal:

name and type of the clicked object;

date and values of its anchor points;

the number of decimal places (the number of digits in the fractional part) in these anchor point values.

It works with graphical objects in the main window and its subwindows.

It can help identify non-normalized anchor point values by displaying the number of decimal places in them. The function for calculation of decimal place number can be used separately for any other purpose in any other programs.

This indicator works with graphical objects listed below:

Identifier: Description: OBJ_HLINE

Horizontal Line

OBJ_TREND

Trend line

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE

Trendline by angle

OBJ_CYCLES

Cycle Lines

OBJ_ARROWED_LINE

Arrowed line

OBJ_CHANNEL

Equidistant Channel

OBJ_PITCHFORK

Andrews' Pitchfork

OBJ_GANNLINE

Gann Line

OBJ_GANNFAN

Gann Fan

OBJ_GANNGRID

Gann Grid

OBJ_FIBO

Fibonacci Retracement

OBJ_FIBOTIMES

Fibonacci Time Zones

OBJ_FIBOFAN

Fibonacci Fan

OBJ_FIBOARC

Fibonacci Arcs

OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL

Fibonacci Channel

OBJ_EXPANSION

Fibonacci Expansion

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5

Elliott Motive Wave

OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3

Elliott Correction Wave

OBJ_RECTANGLE

Rectangle

OBJ_TRIANGLE

Triangle

OBJ_ELLIPSE

Ellipse

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP

Thumb Up

OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN

Thumb Down

OBJ_ARROW_UP

Arrow Up

OBJ_ARROW_DOWN

Arrow Down

OBJ_ARROW_STOP

Stop sign

OBJ_ARROW_CHECK

Check sign

OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE

Left Price Label

OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE

Right Price Label

OBJ_ARROW_BUY

Buy sign

OBJ_ARROW_SELL

Sell sign

OBJ_ARROW

Arrow object

OBJ_TEXT

Text object



Often indicators set in a chart's subwindows have values that differ from the chart's main window by the number of decimal places. This auxiliary program makes it possible to verify the decimal place number of values of the anchor points of the graphical objects (set in the subwindows of the indicators). Regardless of the decimal place number set in the main window:





Fig. 1. CCI indicator's subwindow with two-digit values on a chart with five-digit quotes. The trend line in the CCI subwindow with two-digit values









Fig. 2. MACD indicator subwindow with six-digit values on a chart with five-digit quotes. The trend line in MACD subwindow with six-digit values









Fig. 3. Elliott Motive Wave anchor point values in a chart's main window.



Seemingly strange differences can be encountered during the application of the id_digits_objects indicator. For example, in the fig. 4 below a line with five digits is clearly visible on a five-digit quotes chart, the properties of this line also show five digits, but the indicator "boldly" displays eight:





Fig. 4. id_digits_object has found a non-normalized value at a horizontal line

If this happens on a click on a programmatically set graphical object, then, if necessary, check the usage of the value normalizaton at the time the objects are set in the code of the program, which created the object. If the object was set on the chart manually, then, if necessary, its values can be edited manually in the following way:

in the "Settings" tab of the properties dialog of such an object, click on its anchor point value (if it has several acnhor point values, it is sufficient to click on the top one, for instance);

close the properties dialog box of the object by pressing the "Ok" button.

After that click on the object again to make sure the values are normalized with the help of id_digits_object. Figures 5 and 6 demonstrate visual oreder of the described steps:





Fig. 5. Normalization of a manually set object via its properties dialog box









Fig. 6. The same horizontal line, but with a normalized value

However, if necessary, to normalize the anchor point values of the manually set objects programmatic ways can be used. For example, there is a ready-made indicator for trend lines, horizontal lines and Fibonacci levels: ID Rounding or deleting 3 for MT5, which not only helps normalize graphical object values, but also round them up to the required decimal point if needed.