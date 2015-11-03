CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TEMA_CUSTOMCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3878
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tema_custom.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
tema_customcandle.mq5 (9.6 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the TEMA_CUSTOM algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file TEMA_CUSTOM.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The TEMA_CUSTOMCandle indicator

Fig.1. The TEMA_CUSTOMCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13934

TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KPrmSt_HTF KPrmSt_HTF

The KPrmSt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

id_digits_object id_digits_object

Displays the number of decimal places (the number of digits in the fractional part), time and values of graphic object anchor points.

Exp_TEMA_CUSTOM Exp_TEMA_CUSTOM

The Exp_TEMA_CUSTOM Expert Advisor is based on the TEMA_CUSTOM indicator change of direction.