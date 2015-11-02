Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3519
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires TEMA_CUSTOM.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13932
The KPrmSt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_KPrmSt
The Exp_KPrmSt Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the signal and the oscillator lines of the KPrmSt indicator.
The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.id_digits_object
Displays the number of decimal places (the number of digits in the fractional part), time and values of graphic object anchor points.