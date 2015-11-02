CodeBaseSections
TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3519
(17)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tema_custom.mq5 (8.74 KB) view
tema_custom_htf.mq5 (10.43 KB) view
The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires TEMA_CUSTOM.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The TEMA_CUSTOM_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13932

KPrmSt_HTF KPrmSt_HTF

The KPrmSt indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_KPrmSt Exp_KPrmSt

The Exp_KPrmSt Expert Advisor with the entry at the intersection of the signal and the oscillator lines of the KPrmSt indicator.

TEMA_CUSTOMCandle TEMA_CUSTOMCandle

The TEMA_CUSTOM indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

id_digits_object id_digits_object

Displays the number of decimal places (the number of digits in the fractional part), time and values of graphic object anchor points.