The Exp_EF_distance trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the EF_distance indicator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing depending on the change of the Moving Average direction displayed by the indicator.

To eliminate triggering of the Expert Advisor on the flat the Flat-Trend volatility indicator with three states which level determines whether there is enough trend force to open position. Deals filtering performs by the input parameter of the Expert Advisor

input Volatility Volatil=V3;

The deals filtering carried out only by the entry, exits are without filtering.

Place EF_distance.ex5 and Flat-Trend.ex4 compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The Exp_EF_distance_ Expert Advisor is the same Expert Advisor but without use of volatility indicator!

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results