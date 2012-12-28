A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

This indicator is the conversion of famous Igorad's indicator namely PriceChannel_Signal_v1 with re-enter feature.