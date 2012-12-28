Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EF_distance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6346
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Doji Starr
Another variation on Moving Averages...
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //|INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input int Length=10; //the depth of smoothing input double Power=2.0; //the degree of averaging input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;//price constant /* , on which the indicator calculations performed ( 1-CLOSE, 2-OPEN, 3-HIGH, 4-LOW, 5-MEDIAN, 6-TYPICAL, 7-WEIGHTED, 8-SIMPL, 9-QUARTER, 10-TRENDFOLLOW, 11-0.5 * TRENDFOLLOW.) */ input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2008.
Fig.1 The EF_distance indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1362
The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.VininI_Trend_LRMA
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.
The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.PriceChannel Signal
This indicator is the conversion of famous Igorad's indicator namely PriceChannel_Signal_v1 with re-enter feature.