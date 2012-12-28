CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EF_distance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6346
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
ef_distance.mq5 (9.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Doji Starr

Another variation on Moving Averages...

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS         |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int Length=10; //the depth of smoothing                    
input double Power=2.0; //the degree of averaging
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;//price constant
/* , on which the indicator calculations performed ( 1-CLOSE, 2-OPEN, 3-HIGH, 4-LOW, 
  5-MEDIAN, 6-TYPICAL, 7-WEIGHTED, 8-SIMPL, 9-QUARTER, 10-TRENDFOLLOW, 11-0.5 * TRENDFOLLOW.) */
input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.09.2008.  

Fig.1 The EF_distance indicator

Fig.1 The EF_distance indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1362

Exp_CorrectedAverage Exp_CorrectedAverage

The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.

VininI_Trend_LRMA VininI_Trend_LRMA

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

PriceChannel Signal PriceChannel Signal

This indicator is the conversion of famous Igorad's indicator namely PriceChannel_Signal_v1 with re-enter feature.