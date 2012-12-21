CodeBaseSections
Flat-Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
flat-trend.mq5 (9.06 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
The real author:

Sergey

The indicator to define the trend and the flat. Pink bar is a trend, gray bar is a flat, violet bar is trend or flat shift.

Fig.1 The Flat-Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1303

