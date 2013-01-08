Description

The CRSIOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of a technical indicator Relative Strength Index (Relative Strength Index, RSI) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CRSIOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CRSIOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CRSIOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 14 , ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_SMMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double value, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); int Period (); string Method(); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CRSIOnRingBuffer.mqh> CRSIOnRingBuffer rsi; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { rsi.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) RSI_Buffer[i] = rsi[rates_total- 1 -i]; return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The indicator calculates the Test_RSI_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_RSI_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the RSI indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more RSI is drawn.