MultiTrend_Signal_KVN - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
8436
(19)
The real author:

Vladimir Korykin

The indicator of the famous trader Korykin. It helps to enter inside the channel.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.10.2007.   

Fig.1 The indicator of the famous trader Korykin

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1391

