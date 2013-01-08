Join our fan page
MultiTrend_Signal_KVN - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8436
The real author:
Vladimir Korykin
The indicator of the famous trader Korykin. It helps to enter inside the channel.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.10.2007.
Fig.1 The indicator of the famous trader Korykin
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1391
