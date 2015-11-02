The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator