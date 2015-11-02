CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3212
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
colorzerolagjccx.mq5 (11.77 KB) view
colorzerolagjccxtrend_x10.mq5 (12.89 KB) view
jccx.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.18 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13886

Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10

The ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJJRSX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10

The MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.