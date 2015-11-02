Join our fan page
ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13886
