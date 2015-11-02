CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
2948
(14)
exp_colorschaffjccxtrendcycle.mq5 (7.46 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
colorschaffjccxtrendcycle.mq5 (11.65 KB) view
jccx.mq5 (7.63 KB) view
The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of the zero level.

Place JCCX.ex5 and ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13879

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JCCX oscillators with different periods.

ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10

The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10

The ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJJRSX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.