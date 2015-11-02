CodeBaseSections
MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagJCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in light blue, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JCCX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJCCX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13889

