The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires JCCX.mq5 and ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF indicator