ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3018
The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires JCCX.mq5 and ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13878
