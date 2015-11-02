CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3018
(15)
The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires JCCX.mq5 and ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle.mq5 indicator files. Place them in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13878

ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JCCX oscillators with different periods.

KAGI-1_HTF KAGI-1_HTF

The KAGI-1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle

The Exp_ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle Expert Advisor is based on the ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle oscillator change of position relative to the overbought and oversold levels.

ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10

The ColorZerolagJCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.