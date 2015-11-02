This variant of JCCX oscillator is calculated based on five JCCX indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of JCCX with number N in total indicator value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJCCX indicator