ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagJJRSX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator files JJRSX.ex5 and ColorZerolagJJRSX.ex5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJJRSXTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13887
