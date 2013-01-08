Description

The CEROnRingBuffer class is designed to calculate the technical indicator Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CEROnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CEROnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CEROnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 34 , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

int BarsRequired(); string Name() int Period() int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CEROnRingBuffer.mqh> CEROnRingBuffer er; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { er.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { ER_Buffer[i] = er[rates_total- 1 -i]; } return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_ER_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_ER_OnValueRB.mq5 demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the ER indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator's ring buffer one more ER is drawn.