Description

The CMFIOnRingBuffer class is designed to calculate the technical indicator Money Flow Index (Money Flow Index, MFI) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CMFIOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMFIOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CMFIOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 14 , ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_SMA , ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price = PRICE_TYPICAL , ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume = VOLUME_TICK , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[]); );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double open, const double high, const double low, const double close, const long tick_volume, const long volume, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); int Period (); string Method(); ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Price(); ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME Volume(); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMFIOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMFIOnRingBuffer mfi; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { mfi.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,high,low,close,tick_volume,volume); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) MFI_Buffer[i] = mfi[rates_total- 1 -i]; ... return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_MFI_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_MFI_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the MFI indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this ring buffer of this indicator one more MFI indicator is drawn.