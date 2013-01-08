CodeBaseSections
WcciPatterns - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8395
(21)
wccipatterns.mq5 (37.68 KB)
The real author:

Yuri Ershtad

The Woodies CCI Paterns indicator

A detailed description of the indicator is presented by the author inside the code of the indicator!

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 30.10.2007. 

Fig.1 The Woodies CCI Paterns indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1383

