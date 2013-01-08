Description

The CAMAOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Adaptive Moving Average (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CAMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CAMAOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CAMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File of the class of the ring buffer and the class of Efficiency Ratio also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 10 , int fast_period = 2 , int slow_period = 30 , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); string FastPeriod(); int SlowPeriod(); int Period(); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CAMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> CAMAOnRingBuffer ama; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { ama .MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) AMA_Buffer[i] = ama [rates_total- 1 -i]; return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_AMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_AMA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the AMA indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more AMA is drawn.