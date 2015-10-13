Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
J2JMASign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5028
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the J2JMA moving average changes direction.
The indicator uses the CJJMA class from SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The J2JMASign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13836
The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.ColorJ2JMAStDev
The ColorJ2JMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorZerolagJJRSX
This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.