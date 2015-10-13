CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

J2JMASign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5028
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
j2jmasign.mq5 (9.23 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the J2JMA moving average changes direction.

The indicator uses the CJJMA class from SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The J2JMASign indicator

Fig.1. The J2JMASign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13836

J2JMACandle J2JMACandle

The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorJ2JMAStDev ColorJ2JMAStDev

The ColorJ2JMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

J_TPO_HTF J_TPO_HTF

The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagJJRSX ColorZerolagJJRSX

This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.