J_TPO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4511
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
j_tpo.mq5 (12.32 KB) view
j_tpo_htf.mq5 (8.56 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires J_TPO.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The J_TPO_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13837

