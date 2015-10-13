Watch how to download trading robots for free
J_TPO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires J_TPO.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The J_TPO_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13837
J2JMASign
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the J2JMA moving average changes direction.J2JMACandle
The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
ColorZerolagJJRSX
This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.