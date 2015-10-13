Join our fan page
ColorZerolagJJRSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4960
This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of JJRSX with number N in total indicator value.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JJRSX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator
The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.J2JMASign
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the J2JMA moving average changes direction.
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two JJRSX oscillators with different periods.JMomentum_HTF
The JMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.