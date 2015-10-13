CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ColorZerolagJJRSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
colorzerolagjjrsx.mq5 (11.87 KB) view
jjrsx.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This variant of JJRSX oscillator is calculated based on five JJRSX indicators.

All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!

FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of JJRSX with number N in total indicator value.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file JJRSX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagJJRSX indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13841

