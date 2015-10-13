CodeBaseSections
Indicators

J2JMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
j2jma.mq5 (7.36 KB) view
j2jmacandle.mq5 (7.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the J2JMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file J2JMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The J2JMACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13835

ColorJ2JMAStDev ColorJ2JMAStDev

The ColorJ2JMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

ColorJ2JMA_HTF ColorJ2JMA_HTF

The ColorJ2JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

J2JMASign J2JMASign

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the J2JMA moving average changes direction.

J_TPO_HTF J_TPO_HTF

The J_TPO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.