The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the J2JMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file J2JMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The J2JMACandle indicator