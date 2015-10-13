Watch how to download trading robots for free
J2JMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The J2JMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the J2JMA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file J2JMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The J2JMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13835
ColorJ2JMAStDev
The ColorJ2JMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.ColorJ2JMA_HTF
The ColorJ2JMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.