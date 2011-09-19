Moving average with the double adaptive JMA smoothing of a price range.

The average is calculated the following way:

J2JMA[bar] = JMA(JMA(PRICE[bar]))



where:

JMA() - adaptive smoothing algorithm;

PRICE[] - price series value;

bar - current bar.

The average shows good results on short- and long-term trends. It is not recommended to use big values of the Length2 second smoothing depth. In the latter case the indicator starts working as a standard JMA average having the Length parameter equal to the sum of Length1 and Length2.

ColorJ2JMA and J2JMA indicators use the CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".