i-KlPrice - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
i-klprice.mq5 (9.13 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB)
A trend indicator drawn on the basis of the advanced Keltner channel.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA;  // Averaging method
input uint Length1=100;                   // Moving Average smoothing depth
input int Phase1=15;                      // Moving averages parameter
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // Candlesticks size averaging method
input uint Length2=20;                    // Averaging candlesticks depth
input int Phase2=100;                     // The parameter of smoothing candlesticks size
input double Deviation = 2.0;             // Coefficient of channel expansion
input uint Smooth=20;                     // Smoothing period

input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;     // Price constant
input int UpLevel=+50;                    // Upper level
input int DnLevel=-50;                    // Low level
input int Shift=0;                        // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The i-KlPrice indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1352

