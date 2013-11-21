代码库部分
i-KlPrice - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
一个趋势指标，在超级 超级 Keltner 通道基础上实现。

指标输入参数:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA;  // 平均方法
input uint Length1=100;                   // 均线平滑深度                  
input int Phase1=15;                      // 均线参数
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // 蜡烛图大小的平均方法
input uint Length2=20;                    // 蜡烛图大小的平均深度 
input int Phase2=100;                     // 蜡烛图大小的平滑参数
input double Deviation = 2.0;             // 通道延伸系数
input uint Smooth=20;                     // 指标平滑周期
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;     // 价格常量
input int UpLevel=+50;                    // 上边界水平
input int DnLevel=-50;                    // 下边界水平
input int Shift=0;                        // 指标水平平移，单位柱线

指标使用 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 的库类（必须被复制到 客户端文件夹\MQL5\Include）。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"

图例.1 i-KlPrice 指标.

图例.1 i-KlPrice 指标。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1352

