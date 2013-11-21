请观看如何免费下载自动交易
一个趋势指标，在超级 超级 Keltner 通道基础上实现。
指标输入参数:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA; // 平均方法 input uint Length1=100; // 均线平滑深度 input int Phase1=15; // 均线参数 input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; // 蜡烛图大小的平均方法 input uint Length2=20; // 蜡烛图大小的平均深度 input int Phase2=100; // 蜡烛图大小的平滑参数 input double Deviation = 2.0; // 通道延伸系数 input uint Smooth=20; // 指标平滑周期 input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // 价格常量 input int UpLevel=+50; // 上边界水平 input int DnLevel=-50; // 下边界水平 input int Shift=0; // 指标水平平移，单位柱线
指标使用 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 的库类（必须被复制到 客户端文件夹\MQL5\Include）。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"。
图例.1 i-KlPrice 指标。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1352
