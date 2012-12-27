The Exp_ColorLeManTrend trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the ColorLeManTrend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

Place ColorLeManTrend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results