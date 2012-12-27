CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorLeManTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4766
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorlemantrend.mq5 (8.27 KB) view
exp_colorlemantrend.mq5 (6.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_ColorLeManTrend trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the ColorLeManTrend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

Place ColorLeManTrend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1354

Disparity Index Disparity Index

Disparity Index (difference index) displays the difference between the close price and chosen Moving Averages in percentage. It is recommended to use in combination with the other candlestick models

i-KlPrice i-KlPrice

A trend indicator drawn on the basis of the advanced Keltner channel.

The class to create the ring buffer The class to create the ring buffer

The class allows to organize the mini time series, indicator minibuffers, short sized buffers to store intermediate stream data inside the Expert Advisor or indicator.

The class for drawing Moving Average using the ring buffer The class for drawing Moving Average using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of Moving Averages (Moving Average) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.