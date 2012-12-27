CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorMomentum_AMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4752
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
exp_colormomentum_ama.mq5 (7.01 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colormomentum_ama.mq5 (7.68 KB) view
The Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the change of direction of the ColorMomentum_AMA indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator changes direction.

Place ColorMomentum_AMA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1348

