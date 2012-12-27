CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Disparity Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Serhii Ivanenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15728
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is often said that the candlestick models of the reversal should be applied only when the market is at the high/low price level. The Disparity Index indicator is used to define these levels. I.e. when the histogram bars are blue and rising above the overbought level, you must search the candlestick combinations that signal about down reversal. And, vice versa, if the histogram bars fall below the oversold level and changes the color to red then look if it coincides with some candlestick model of up reversal.

Although you can use a fixed overbought/oversold level (3-10 percents depending on the market and the indicator parameters), this version levels are calculated dynamically. Behavior is the following:

  • calculates the absolute value of price change in percentage in each bar
  • calculates the average value of these changes for the set period and multiplies it on the coefficient. The received value is the overbought level. The same value with a minus sign is the oversold level

Disparity Index with dynamic overbought/oversold levels


Recommendations:

  • when overbought/oversold levels are overcome then it is recommended to use in combination with the candlestick models.
  • when the difference index is between overbought/oversold levels, it can serve to define the trend. The increasing index indicates of the bull market, the decreasing index is about the bear market.
  • another way of application is divergence trade.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1353

i-KlPrice i-KlPrice

A trend indicator drawn on the basis of the advanced Keltner channel.

Renko Renko

The renko (renko) chart in a separate subwindow. No matter on what chart timeframe the indicator is attached, the renko is drawn on close price of М1 timeframe.

Exp_ColorLeManTrend Exp_ColorLeManTrend

The Exp_ColorLeManTrend trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the ColorLeManTrend indicator

The class to create the ring buffer The class to create the ring buffer

The class allows to organize the mini time series, indicator minibuffers, short sized buffers to store intermediate stream data inside the Expert Advisor or indicator.