CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Silent stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7957
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
colorstochnr.mq5 (11.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Svinozavr

Replacement of a standard Stochastic. It has the same parameters as the standard plus "sensitivity" parameter Sens in parameters window. It allows cutting off fluctuations below a certain level set in points. Thereby, the number of false signals is considerably reduced.

The fact is that the standard Stochastic (by Layne) locates the current price between price highs and lows for the number of bars set by %K (Kperiod) parameter. And it does not matter, if extreme points differ from each other by 1 or 100 points. It will still indicate oversold/overbought values. Implementation of some limit allows cutting off oscillations that are inconsiderable for a trading system.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 19.10.2009.  

Fig.1 The ColorStochNR indicator

Fig.1 The ColorStochNR indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1254

Exp_GG-RSI-CCI Exp_GG-RSI-CCI

The Expert Advisor using the GG-RSI-CCI signal indicator.

String - Library of functions for working with strings String - Library of functions for working with strings

Library of functions for working with strings: StringToArray, StringToPeriod and PeriodToString

Exp_AnchoredMomentum Exp_AnchoredMomentum

Trading system using the AnchoredMomentum indicator

CheckHistory - Check and load history function CheckHistory - Check and load history function

Slightly modified history load function from MetaQuotes.