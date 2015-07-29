CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in purple, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13342

MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10

The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction.

ColorZerolagX10MA ColorZerolagX10MA

This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.

ColorJLaguerre_HTF ColorJLaguerre_HTF

The ColorJLaguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.