ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3318
- Updated:
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in purple, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13342
The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction.
This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.ColorJLaguerre_HTF
The ColorJLaguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.