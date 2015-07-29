CodeBaseSections
MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
Updated:
The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in light blue, and falling movement — in purple. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.

Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13341

Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction.

FractalsNoRedraw FractalsNoRedraw

Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorZerolagX10MA ColorZerolagX10MA

This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.