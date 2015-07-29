Join our fan page
MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3802
The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in light blue, and falling movement — in purple. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.
Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13341
The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction.FractalsNoRedraw
Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.ColorZerolagX10MA
This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.