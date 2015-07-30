Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorJLaguerre_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5998
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorJLaguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorJLaguerre.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorJLaguerre_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13348
ColorZerolagX10MA
This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
ColorJMomentum_HTF
The ColorJMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Gaps
Indicator of price gaps between the previous Close and the current Open price.