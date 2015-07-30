Join our fan page
ColorZerolagX10MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.
All editable variables are implemented as indicator input parameters. However, keep in mind that these variables are interdependent to some extent, so you should adjust them more carefully!
FactorN input variables represent the unit weight of the Moving Average with number N in total indicator value.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator
