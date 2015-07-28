CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Smoothed ColorZerolagMomentum indicator rate of change, represented as a colored histogram, allows you to determine the current trend direction quite accurately.

Fig.1. ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13319

ClockAnalog ClockAnalog

24-hour analog GMT(UTC) market clock displaying in background. The clock displays the Greenwich Mean Time and shows the status of all main stock exchanges according to their schedule.

Well Martin Well Martin

Well Martin EA is based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and ADX.

ColorSTLM_HTF ColorSTLM_HTF

The ColorSTLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

DailySize DailySize

Indicator of daily price movement range. Shows the history of daily price fluctuations.