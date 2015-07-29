CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3050
(17)
The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the oscillator direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13340

FractalsNoRedraw FractalsNoRedraw

Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.

CandleSizes CandleSizes

Indicator shows the size of one of the three candlestick elements: upper shadows, lower shadows or bodies. It displays the current candlestick value and the daily average value for a certain element.

MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10

The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10

The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.