FractalsNoRedraw - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bill Williams | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
[Deleted]
6036
(19)
Bill Williams

Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator in MetaTrader 5. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.

  • To compare it with the built-in indicator in Strategy Tester, open the chart of any symbol, add a standard fractals indicator and save a template named tester.tpl.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13334

