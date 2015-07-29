Join our fan page
FractalsNoRedraw - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author of the idea:
Bill Williams
Bill Williams' fractals indicator based on the built-in Fractals indicator in MetaTrader 5. The distinctive feature of this indicator is that it doesn't repaint.
Tips:
- To compare it with the built-in indicator in Strategy Tester, open the chart of any symbol, add a standard fractals indicator and save a template named tester.tpl.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13334
Indicator shows the size of one of the three candlestick elements: upper shadows, lower shadows or bodies. It displays the current candlestick value and the daily average value for a certain element.ColorZerolagMomentumOSMACandle
The ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
The Exp_ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA histogram's change of direction.MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10
The MultiColorZerolagMomentumOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagMomentumOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.