Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3950
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in purple, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.
Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13293
The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart.Keltner Channel
The indicator shows the Keltner Channel on a chart.
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.MomentumCloud
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the Momentum oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.