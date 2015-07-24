CodeBaseSections
MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Growing oscillator movement paints the lines in purple, and falling movement — in pink. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when a new bar opens on the corresponding timeframe.

Fig.1. The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13293

