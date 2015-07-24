Real author:

Chester Keltner

The indicator shows the Keltner Channel — a classic technical indicator developed by Chester Keltner in 1960. It may look similar to Bollinger Bands.

It uses three chart lines: middle line is a 10-day simple moving average by typical prices ((high + low + close) / 3), upper and lower lines are formed by adding and subtracting the moving average of daily price range (difference between maximum and minimum) from the middle line. Therefore, it forms a channel based on volatility.

Input Parameters: