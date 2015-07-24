CodeBaseSections
Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Lyopa
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Chester Keltner

The indicator shows the Keltner Channel — a classic technical indicator developed by Chester Keltner in 1960. It may look similar to Bollinger Bands.

It uses three chart lines: middle line is a 10-day simple moving average by typical prices ((high + low + close) / 3), upper and lower lines are formed by adding and subtracting the moving average of daily price range (difference between maximum and minimum) from the middle line. Therefore, it forms a channel based on volatility.

Input Parameters:

  • MA_Period (by default = 10) — period of moving average (middle line).
  • Mode_MA (by default = MODE_SMA) — type of moving average (middle line).
  • Price_Type (by default = PRICE_TYPICAL) — price type for moving average (middle line).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13258

