CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Time Price Scale Enables Disables - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7996
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart. It is useful for saving the screen space when displaying several tiled charts.

If you display several charts in tiled mode, the time and price scales will take too much space:

Enabled

Here are the same charts with time and price scales hidden:

disabled

This example only shows six charts. With more charts displayed, the script will save more space. 

Video:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13273

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

The indicator shows the Keltner Channel on a chart.

Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA histogram change of direction.

MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10

The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.