Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Time Price Scale Enables Disables - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7996
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart. It is useful for saving the screen space when displaying several tiled charts.
If you display several charts in tiled mode, the time and price scales will take too much space:
Here are the same charts with time and price scales hidden:
This example only shows six charts. With more charts displayed, the script will save more space.
Video:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13273
The indicator shows the Keltner Channel on a chart.Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagRSIOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagRSIOSMA histogram change of direction.
The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.