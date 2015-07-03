CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagTriXOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Smoothed ColorZerolagTriX indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13219

ColorZerolagTriX_HTF ColorZerolagTriX_HTF

The ColorZerolagTriX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA

The Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravityOSMA histogram change of direction.

ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.