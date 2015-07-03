Watch how to download trading robots for free
ColorZerolagTriXOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Smoothed ColorZerolagTriX indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13219
ColorZerolagTriX_HTF
The ColorZerolagTriX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA
The Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravityOSMA histogram change of direction.
ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.