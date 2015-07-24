Watch how to download trading robots for free
MomentumCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the Momentum oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.
Fig.1. The MomentumCloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13301
