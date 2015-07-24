CodeBaseSections
MomentumCloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4947
(21)
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the Momentum oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Fig.1. The MomentumCloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13301

