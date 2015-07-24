Join our fan page
ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13294
The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.Time Price Scale Enables Disables
The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart.
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the Momentum oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.Peak Lines by Price Histogram
This indicator shows the support/resistance lines using price histogram.