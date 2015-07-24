CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3550
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in light blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13294

MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10

The MultiColorZerolagTriXOSMATrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator direction from ten different timeframes.

Time Price Scale Enables Disables Time Price Scale Enables Disables

The script controls the display of time and price scales for all open charts or only for one chart.

MomentumCloud MomentumCloud

Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the Momentum oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Peak Lines by Price Histogram Peak Lines by Price Histogram

This indicator shows the support/resistance lines using price histogram.